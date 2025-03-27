MoH announces 24/2 initiative to encourage quick response to malaria by patients, health workers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has started popularizing the 24/2 initiative in the fight against malaria.

The 24/2 initiative is a World Organisation (WHO) initiative aimed at transforming malaria treatment and ensuring rapid recovery for those affected.

Silver Kasozi, an officer at the Malaria Control Division of the Ministry of Health, told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Monday, that the name 24/2 represents the time within which a person should seek professional medical when they feel unwell. The figure 2, on the other hand, represents the time within which patients already at a health facility and who are severely ill should be managed.

Kasozi appealed to the health workers to open up to mothers and check the babies, especially those under the care of young mothers, because several are shy and inexperienced.

“You know very well that some of our mothers are young, inexperienced, and shy. They come to a facility with a sick baby covered in clothes, they will be abiding and go by the line and you will be surprised what she is carrying,” Kasozi said.

Kasozi explained the goal of popularizing the 24/2 initiative is to enhance timely interventions, prevent severe complications, and ultimately reduce malaria-related fatalities.

He revealed that the MoH is already popularizing the 24/2 approach among leaders at all levels, health facilities, and the media so that everyone knows the appropriate action to take at the right time.

Malaria remains a significant public health challenge in Uganda, affecting millions each year.

In 2023, Uganda reported approximately 12.6 million malaria cases and nearly 16,000 deaths, with children under five and pregnant women being the most vulnerable groups, according to the WHO.

Besides mortality, malaria has a huge impact on the economy, with annual expenses exceeding 1.9 trillion, according to a 2024 report by Target Malaria. The disease accounts for 30% to 50% of outpatient visits and 15% to 20% of hospital admissions nationwide.

Uganda has instituted many efforts to combat malaria, including the recent introduction of the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine known as Mosquirix, targeting high-prevalence districts, aiming to reduce the disease’s impact further.

