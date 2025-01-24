MMU, Martyrs University join hands to address impacts of flooding in Rwenzori

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mountains of the Moon University (MMU) has launched the “Building Socio-ecological Resilience of Communities to Address Flash Flooding in the Rwenzori Mountains (B-SaFFeR).”

Funded by the Flemish Interuniversity Council (VLIR UOS), the B-SaFFer project is a 5-year (2024-29) collaborative consortium between Mountains of the Moon University, Uganda Martyrs University together with Vrije Universiteit Brussel and KU Leuven (Belgium).

Together the universities will be working in collaboration with Join for Water (JfW) and THRIVE Research and Innovations Facility (THRIFA).

The project aims to address the relevant developmental issues, notably addressing the adverse impact of flash floods in terms of loss of lives, livelihoods and infrastructure for vulnerable populations in the Rwenzori Mountains of Uganda.

The implementing partners will be working with district authorities to build capabilities to monitor floods, enhance community response mechanisms, and design and implement sustainable disaster risk reduction strategies.

Professor Moses Muhumuza who represented the MMU DVC in charge of Academics and Students Affairs said it was a pleasure that this project integrates Indigenous knowledge, especially of the people that inhabit the shores of River Nyamwamba and the Rwenzori mountain ranges towards finding long-lasting solutions to flooding and its impacts.

Prof. Muhumuza noted that there is a need to reconcile the scientific narrative and the traditional beliefs in the management of disasters in the Rwenzori Mountain areas.

Fr. Dr. Christopher Mukidi who represented the VC Uganda Martyrs University called upon the government to support such projects and private interventions to mitigate the effects of flash floods.

He said the project brings different stakeholders together to work together towards finding solutions for common social changelings noting that the government has been spending a lot of money in the aftermath of flooding that finds permanent solutions.

The Kasese Municipality Deputy Mayor Mupngo Rabson noted that Kasese municipality and the district at large are prone to disasters like floods, landslides and drought and hopes the B-SaFFer project brings key interventions to manage the disasters.

The project launch was attended by the Kasese district and Municipality leadership, technical staff from the environment office, and community members living around River Nyamwamba, among others.

URN