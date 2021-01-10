Mityana municipality DP candidate abandons Mao, campaigns for Museveni

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Democratic Party-DP’s Abraham Luzzi who is contesting for Mityana municipality MP seat is campaigning for NRM’s candidate Yoweri Museveni despite the presence of his party’s president general Norbert Mao in the presidential race.

Uganda will on Thursday 14th January this week hold general elections with eleven candidates contesting for the top seat in the land, among them DP’s candidate Norbert Mao and President Yoweri Museveni the incumbent standing on the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket.

Luzzi’s campaign motorcade includes a Fuso truck carrying a billboard bearing both President Museveni’s official campaign poster and his (Luzzi) poster. The truck also bears a symbol of the bus which represents NRM and the hoe, the official symbol for the Democratic Party.

Luzzi contested in the NRM party primaries last year and lost to Bugembe John Mary. He joined DP which immediately handed him the flag to contest for Mityana municipality seat to oust NUP’s Francis Zaake.

While campaigning in Busimbi division of Mityana municipaity on Saturday, Luzzi rallied his supporters to vote for President Yoweri Museveni before they vote for him.

He is claiming to have received millions of shillings from President Museveni to mobilize the youth to unseat Zaake who is also struggling to retain the seat for a second term.

Asked why he has abandoned his party candidate Norbert Mao for NRM’s Museveni for presidency, Luzzi said that the former consented to his (Luzzi) strategic plan of winning the election as long as he continues to spread the gospel of the Democratic Party.

However, the voters have looked at Luzzi’s way of addressing political matters with mixed reactions with some accusing him of double standards but while others are in support of his actions.

Noah Sebuliba, a resident of Katiko village in Busimbi division is wondering to which party Luzzi will pay allegiance when elected Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament.

Ssebuliba insists that Luzzi is not worth voting because of the untrustworthy nature he has exposed which is a clear indication that he can easily be influenced to pass laws that are oppressive to the nationals. He also thinks that the current electoral process in Uganda is meaningless.

But to Mathias Kato, Luzzi’s move to support NRM’s Museveni although he is holding a Democratic Party ticket is a wise decision to exhibit a heart for unity. He is optimistic that Luzzi will triumph in the elections since he is identifying himself with Museveni who seems to be stronger among the presidential candidates.

When asked whether DP in Mityana would subject Luzzi to any disciplinary measures for campaigning for another candidate against his own, the district party chairperson, Expedito Kalyango said that the party headquarters is responsible for all Members of Parliament holding the party ticket.

He however hopes that the members of the party executive are monitoring how the events are unfolding within DP and he expects them to react at an appropriate time.

