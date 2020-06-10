Mityana district wants special council session to send off Kasirye Ggwanga

Mityana, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mityana district leaders are in talks with the central government to allow them to convene a special council session to eulogize the late Maj. Gen. Samuel Kasirye Ggwanga.

The district information officer, Edward Muganga says being a senior citizen and top consultant on most issues in the district, they would feel cheated if they don’t honour the fallen combatant.

Kasirye Ggwanga, who passed on Tuesday morning at Nakasero Hospital pushed for the creation of Mityana district during his tenure as Mubende district chairperson. According to Muganga, a number of developments that took place in greater Mubende during Kasirye Ggwanga’s tenure was a result of his creativity, wisdom and mobilisation skills.

He explains that it is for this reason that they want the central government to allow them to hold a special session to bid farewell to the deceased for his contribution to greater Mubende area.

A number of people in Mityana municipality have heaped praise on the late Kasirye Ggwanga as a determined and serious leader who was focused on protecting his people.

Fredrick Ategeka, a neighbour to the deceased’s ancestral home says he was deeply concerned whenever he used to see youths socializing in groups in the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic. He recalls a time when the late Kasirye Ggwanga warned about a time when Ugandans will succumb to Covid-19 in big numbers.

Kasirye Ggwanga was once captured on camera roughing up people in Mityana for contravening the COVID-19 preventive measures.

Ali Muweesi, a casual labourer in Mityana town says the late Kasirye Ggwanga was a friendly soldier who used to greet everyone regardless of their age.

Twalibu Sembugga, another resident remembers the late Kasirye Ggwanga as a committed man who got involved in community work such repairing roads.

He says Kasirye Ggwanga was always a good example to the community.

Kasirye Ggwanga will also be remembered for his zero-tolerance towards environmental degradation. He used to terrorize truck drivers carrying logs by shooting the tires of their vehicles.

The deceased’s body is lying at Bombo Military barracks pending his burial on Friday in Mityana district.

******

URN