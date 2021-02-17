Missing mechanic found dead in sugar plantation

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 27-year-old mechanic in Hoima who went missing last week has been found dead in Kinyara sugarcane plantation in Masindi district. The deceased is John Katusabe, a resident of Duhaga roundabout in Hoima West Division in Hoima district.

His lifeless body was discovered by cane cutters on Tuesday evening who later alerted Masindi police. The deceased had bruises on the head, face, both hands and back. Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police spokesperson told Uganda Radio network on Wednesday that a team of detectives from Hoima central police station had dashed to the scene where the body was found.

According to Hakiza, Katusabe’s relatives reported a case of a missing person at Hoima central police station on February 15, 2021, when he failed to return home from work. He says Hoima police sent out information until they were contacted by their Masindi counterparts informing them about the body that had been recovered from a sugarcane plantation.

He says the officers immediately notified Katusabe’s relatives who had earlier on registered a case of a missing person. The deceased’s father Sirasi Mpanju told Uganda Radio Network that his son who has been dealing in second-hand motorcycles went to Kyangwali in Kikuube district on Friday last week to buy a motorcycle from an undisclosed person and didn’t return home.

According to Mpanju, they made several announcements on radio stations in Hoima to trace for his whereabouts in vain. Mpanju says he was shocked to hear that the lifeless body of his son had been found in Kinyara sugarcane plantation. He wants police to thoroughly investigate the death of his son and apprehend all those behind the murder for justice to prevail.

URN