Ministry of Health traces 14,000 travelers for COVID-19 testing

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has said it has so far traced and tested 14,000 people out of the 18,000 who came into the country from 7th to 22nd of March.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health announced that 18,000 people had come into the country using different airlines shortly before the closure of the Entebbe International Airport and were not checked.

Majority of the 18,000 were not from the category one countries that were hit hard by the virus like Italy, USA, Japan, China, South Korea and Spain among others.

Although several Ugandans who fell under that category had initially complained that following their return, they tried to contact the Ministry in vain, many of them were seen posting on social media that they had been tested.

Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health says that they have so far managed to trace for 14,000 people after putting in a lot of efforts.

According to Atwine, those that have been traced have not tested positive to COVID-19.

According to the Minister of State for Primary Health care Joyce Moriku Kaducu, they successfully tracked the travellers through getting in contact with immigration authorities while the others came in willingly.

With the Ministry finalizing on the tracing of the travellers, the country is now only left with the truck drivers as a major risk for the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to officials from the Ministry of health, by next month they would have traced the remaining 4,000 people.

So far out of the 25,286 people who have been tested of COVID-19, 79 were found positive.

