Ministry of Health responds to damning COVID-19 report

📌 BMAU Assessment guide

90% and above Very Good (Achieved at least 90% of outputs and outcomes)

70%-89% Good (Achieved at least 70% of outputs and outcomes)

✅ MOH – 50%-69% Fair (Achieved at least 50% of outputs outcomes)

49% and below Poor (Achieved below 50% of outputs and outcomes)

Source: BMAU

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Budget Monitoring and Accountability Unit (BMAU) has released a report that is questioning several of the Ministry of Health’s expenditures in many areas including the campaign to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BMAU that prepares semi-annual and annual monitoring reports of selected government programs and projects gave the Ministry an overall score of 59% (fair) for its performance in the financial year.

The report indicates that while sh2.2 trillion was spent in the first 4 months by the Ministry of health, a lot of planned purchases are either not yet delivered or overly priced by companies with poor track record. The challenges they identified in many cases of late implementation of projects, or even those outside the project objectives. The report was released at the end of November and focuses on Budgetary allocation and Expenditure as of June 2020.

The Ministry of Health have responded to the report by indicating the many contradictions by BMAU, stating they did not get all their facts together.

The Law society on its part has called for investigations of the issues raised.

The President of Uganda Law Society Pheona Nabasa has already called for accountability for funds allocated to deal with COVID-19 and recovery from months of lockdown.

She wants an account for the money passed to boost capacity of hospitals to handle COVID-19 patients and money allocated to boost the economy. There are also many questions raised about purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) and intensive care unit beds at national and regional referral hospitals, and also the quality of treatment tents.

Ministry of health responds

The Ministry has come out to ‘set the record straight on a report titled “COVID-19 Interventions Report Financial Year 2019/20” authored by a team of the Budget Monitoring and Accountability Unit of Budgetary allocation and Expenditure as of June 2020.”

The Ministry of Health permanent secretary Dr Diana Atwine argued that most of the monies reported by BMAU have not been received yet, not yet transfered from the bank, or are being delivered in kind.

For example, she said, “the GlobalFund initially committed to support the #COVID19 Response by providing UGX 28 billion in-kind. This meant that they would NOT provide money, instead, they would procure commodities and deliver them to Uganda.”

As of the end of September 2020, Global Fund had delivered all these commodities to the Ministry of Health but came after the period covered in the report.

On megaphones aimed to help spread word in the communities, the Ministry of Health again states they were received in September, well after the report research had been done.

“The monitoring took place at the time when the distribution of the megaphones was ongoing. The megaphones were delivered to the the 21st of September 2020,” MOH states in their response.

“So far, all districts except 10 districts have received the megaphones. The 10 districts include: Amudat, Bushenyi, Butaleja, Kaabong, Kamwenge, Kalangala, Karenga, Lwengo, Mitooma and Napak”

Ambulances ‘missing’

Although the report states that ambulances for the Covid-19 program were yet to be delivered, “MOH would like to clarify that 33 type B ambulances have since been received at the Ministry and another 5 ambulances are going through the Customs clearing at the Kenya Port of Mombasa.”

The Ministry goes to argue technical difficulties or late delivery on the issues raised related to beds, mattresses, blankets, bed sheets, 20 Sleeper Tents and ICU facilities.

“At the onset of #COVID19 Pandemic in Uganda, the MOG undertook a needs-assessment, revised specifications and procured 7 oxygen plants, 450 oxygen cylinders, 5 filling stations and other accessories . Four of the seven plants have been installed at Mulago National Referral Hospital while the two have been installed at Entebbe Grade B and Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital. One has been allocated to Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital

These are high tech, high volume, high flow and high purity oxygen plants procured to ensure continuous supply of oxygen to patients, which is critical in the management of #COVID19.

“While the Ministry acknowledges that the contract was signed in May 2020, it is important to find out why the delivery and installations had not commenced in the agreed timeline. The general public and the authors of this report are aware that Uganda went into a total lockdown in March 2020 and this greatly affected logistics among others,” MOH said in their statement, adding, “However, contrary to what the report stated ‘deliveries and installations had not commenced by September 2020’, the plants were delivered in August 2020 .”

Tents ‘at Namboole’

The BMAU report states that all the tents procured failed and could not be used to accommodate patients as earlier anticipated due to their weak specifications and capacity.

” MOH would like to categorically state that the tents could not be erected in Namboole Auxiliary COVID19 treatment Centre as this would damage the turf at the premises. Therefore, in order to expand capacity for #COVID19 treatment at district level, the tents were reallocated to the Regional Referral Hospitals (RRHs).”

MOH stated that all the 20 tents have since been delivered, erected and are under use at the Regional Referral Hospitals across the country. All the tents supplied meet the required specification.

FULL REPORT -BUDGET MONITORING REPORT

Cost of meals

On the cost of meals for persons who were under quarantine, the BMAU report states that a unit cost of food (plate of food) at one of the hotels in Kampala cost UGX.105,000.

“The Ministry of Health would like to clarify that the quoted cost of UGX.105,000 was for full-board accommodation at the designated quarantine facility. It included the cost of accommodation and all meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner) and not only ‘a meal’ as quoted in the report.

They continue to argue that they released funds to Regional Referral Hospitals and Local governments for meals for patients under isolation and persons who underwent quarantine. It, therefore, said they did not participate in selecting the suppliers

The MOH also confirmed that to-date, a total of nearly 29 Million masks have been delivered to 91 districts of the over 140 districts, in the country.

The MOH response concludes by stating that “MOH believes in transparency and accountability for the all the funds disbursed for the various programs and activities from both government and development partners. In the same vein, accountability will be made available to the responsible bodies as constitutionally mandated.”