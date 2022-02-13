Minister orders probe of Alebtong DEO over suspected corruption

Alebtong, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of State for Education and Sports has ordered for an investigation into Alebtong District Education Officer over suspected corruption. Denis Hamson Obua, who also doubles as the Ajuri County member of parliament gave the orders during the monitoring of the funds released by the ministry to the district.

During the meeting with stakeholders, it was discovered that the Acting DEO, Moses Olwit Ocen who is also the District Inspector of Schools failed to account for Shillings 30M meant for sports-related activities.

A report presented by the Chief Administrative Officer, Simon Bimbona did not explain why Shillings 238million School Facility Grant (SFG) meant for the rehabilitation of primary schools was diverted towards the construction of a resource centre and renovation of some secondary schools while most primary schools are in ruins.

The DEO also failed to explain how Shillings 60.2million out of Shillings 80.4 million was spent on school inspections conducted in nine (9) days between August 16th to 25th 2021.

Obua, who chaired the meeting, was not convinced by the reports, a reason he ordered the CID to open investigations against the DEO.

Obua further explained that such corruption tendencies lead to poor performance by the district, which is a shame to him as a child of the district.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga Police spokesperson says that they arrested the DEO and released him on bond after recording a statement. “The DEO, one Olwit Moses Ocen was summoned at Alebtong Police Station for statement recording as per the same and later released on police bond but the matters are still under investigation,” he said.

David Kennedy Odongo, the LC V chairperson re-echoed the poor performance of Alebtong district in National examinations and called on the technical and political staffs to join hands to fight graft by monitoring service delivery across all sectors.

The Ministry of Education and Sports has kick-started a new initiative of traversing all the districts in the country to cross-check the utilization and impact of funds released to the district education departments.

URN