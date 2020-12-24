Minister Onek declared unopposed for Palabek county

Palabek, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Electoral Commission has declared the Relief and Disaster Preparedness Minister and incumbent Lamwo County Member of Parliament, Hillary Onek Obaloker unopposed for the Palabek County parliamentary seat.

This follows the high court decision declaring his soul rival, David Walter Ocira bankrupt for failure to settle his creditors to the tune of over Shillings 1 billion. “Having been adjudged by an order of Court vide HCT-Bankruptcy Petition 10 of 2020 and subject to Article 80 (2) (d) of the constitution and section 4 (2) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, you are therefore not qualified for elections as a member of parliament,” the letter reads in part.

Onek’s other rival, FDC’s Patrick Lakidi dropped out of the race last month citing neglect and abandonment by his party. As a result, the EC Commission Chairperson, Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama directed the Lamwo District Registrar to declare Onek unopposed.

The Lamwo District Returning Officer, Samuel Olet confirmed having received the letter on Wednesday and subsequently declared Onek unopposed.

Onek told URN that the news caught him unawares. He, however, said despite being declared unopposed he will continue with his campaigns and canvas support from his party chairperson, presidential candidate, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Onek becomes the 13 Member of Parliament from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party to have been declared unopposed in the race to 11th parliament.

Others are Matia Kasaija, Frank Tumwebaze, Anita Among, Lillian Obare Paparu, Emely Kugonza, Hilary Lokwang, Gyavira Ssemwanga, Mary Begumisa, Eng. Cuthbert Abigaba Mirembe, Pius Wakabi and Enoch Nyongore.

URN