Minister of Gender warns artistes against vulgarity

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development has warned artistes against using foul language or risk being banned. Speaking to journalists at the Uganda Media Centre on Monday, Betty Amongi, said her ministry will not look away when artistes are using obscene language that is capable of corrupting societal morals.

“We want to send a warming that those who are performing must perform what is decently acceptable. We are on alert to ensure that we bring them to order because we must protect our children and our community. We recognize that they give us the entertainment but they can’t give us the entertainment that is going to corrupt our society,” Amongi said.

She particularly pointed out artistes; Lily Pazzo and Gravity Omutujju who she said have already been complained about at her ministry by a number of people.

“We are experiencing obscene, vulgar and immoral performances by musicians of late. Complaints have been lodged to our ministry requesting to ban such performances, regulate and withdraw licenses of events organizers and promoters who promote such acts. We have received complaints on Lily Pazzo, Gravity Omutujju and a foreign artist a one Dexta Daps from Jamaica who recently performed a sexual concert with a bed on stage at Lugogo Cricket Oval,” Amongi said.

She added that they are working closely with the Uganda Communication Commission to ensure that all artistes comply with the minimum standards. Recently, the Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga ostracized Gravity Omutujju and Lily Pazo for the vulgarity and banned their music from being played on all Buganda Kingdom owned media outlets.

****

URN