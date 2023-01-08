Minister Baryomunsi airlifted to Kampala from Kanungu

Minister found to be hypertensive, airlifted after fainting in Kanungu

Kanungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister for Information Communication Technology (ICT) and National Guidance was on Saturday night airlifted to Kampala for medical attention after fainting while in his constituency Kinkiizi East in Kanungu district.

Baryomunsi fainted on Saturday evening at around 06:00pm while on his way from Ruhija in Muramba parish, Rutenga sub county where he donated iron sheets to Church of Uganda’s Kyakikyere church, according to Godfrey Karabenda, Kanungu District National Resistance Movement (NRM) party Chairman.

Karabenda says that Baryomunsi fainted while on his way rushing to Kambuga sub county where he was set to preside over another function. Karabenda did not reveal details of the function in Kambuga.

Karabenda says that when other occupants in the vehicle realized that Baryomunsi had fainted, they rushed him to Kambuga hospital for treatment where health workers led by one only identified as Dr. Adas examined and reportedly found him hypertensive.

Karabenda says that at around 10:30 PM the night, he was picked up from Kambuga hospital and referred to Kampala for specialized treatment. Eye witnesses believe a helicopter that picked him was from the military.

Kararenda has called for calm among voters in Kinkiizi east constituency saying that by the time he was airlifted, Dr Baryomunsi was showing signs of improvement.

Our reporter was unable to get further comments from Daniel Kasudha, the officer in charge of Kambuga Hospital on Baryomunsi as he would not pick up his mobile phone.

