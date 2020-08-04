Minister Anywar asks Kitgum locals to vacate river banks

Kitgum , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | State Minister for Environment, Beatrice Anywar has asked locals settled along the banks of Pager river in Kitgum municipality to voluntarily vacate the areas to evade the looming flood disasters.

Anywar made the statements on Monday while visiting the 14 households currently sheltered at the Irene Gleeson Foundation Centre after being displaced by floodwaters from Pager River last week.

More than 200 people in Luwalinga and Lamdogi cells in Central Division, parts of Pandwong and Pager Divisions were affected by the Wednesday night floods. They comprised of illegal settlers in the gazetted wetland along the river banks and those outside the wetland boundaries according to reports from local leaders.

Anywar says that the current flood disaster in Kitgum and other parts of the country is a result of illegal human activities in wetlands, forests and river banks.

Anywar adds that the heavy rain continuing to pound the district is likely to trigger a second wave of flooding and asked those who are still settled along the river banks to relocate to safer grounds. She also tasked the local council leaders, Resident District Commissioner and Chief Administrative Officer to conduct assessments of those affected by the floods to enable the government to deliver relief assistance.

Jane Adee, one of the flood-affected victims says she lost six basinfuls of millet grains and cooking utensils after a house she was renting collapsed due to the floods. The mother of four says her family is in a fixed position right now as they lack adequate food, beddings at their temporary shelter.

Patrick Okeny, the Luwalinga Cell Chairperson told URN in an interview that those affected are in dire need of relief food, clothing and beddings. He says a total of ten houses collapsed due to the floods, while several others are on the verge of collapsing since they have been weakened by the floodwaters.

URN