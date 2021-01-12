Confusion as minister Anite floods Arua with yellow T-shirts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Confusion ensued in Arua City on Tuesday morning as hundreds of T-shirts of Investment State Minister Evelyn Anite and outgoing Koboko Municipality Member of Parliament were distributed to NRM supporters.

Hundreds of women thronged Arua mayor’s gardens as early as 7.00 am with the hope of receiving the campaign T-shirts and free goodies from the National Resistance Movement-NRM presidential candidate, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Arua central division NRM parliamentary candidate, Jackson Atima.

However, to their surprise, they were issued with Anite’s campaign T-shirts. It is unclear why Anite chose to distribute T-shirts with her picture and writings ‘Hon. Evelyn Anite MP Nakonesi’ to NRM supporters in Arua city instead of Koboko municipality which she represents in parliament.

Anite lost in the NRM primaries to Dr. Charles Ayume and has reportedly thrown her weight behind an independent candidate.

Carlo Alia, the chairperson of Arua city NRM yellow brigade, who was in charge of distributing Anite’s T-shirts said he was directed to issue the thems and told that the minister will address the women later at Arua primary school.

The women scrambled for the T-shirts in disregard of the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures such as social distancing as officers at Arua central police station looked on from a distance.

Some of the women and men were overheard shouting ‘There is Corona……..there is Corona,” but many were not bothered as they struggled to grab the t-shirts.

On Monday, the ambulance Anite donated to Koboko municipality before losing out in the NRM primaries was seen very busy in Arua town for most of the day.

URN