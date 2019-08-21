Micho speaks out, laments about ‘terrible week’ in South Africa

Cairo, Egypt | THE INDEPENDENT | Serb coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has spoken out for the first time about ‘a terrible week’ that forced his shock departure from Orland Pirates. He said he ready to bounce back ike a ‘fish in water’, on the football field.

The new Zamalek coach lamented a “terrible week threatening to destroy me as human being,” despite him being a “hardworking coach, serving wholeheartedly Orlando Pirates and South African football with sleepless nights.”

He did not explain further, but reports of infighting in the Orlando Pirates camp, and later sexual assault allegations against him, have been reported in the South African media.

Relieved that terrible week threatening to destroy me as human being&hardworking coach serving wholeheartedly ORLANDO PIRATES&South African football with sleepless nights&tireless days is back like,,Fish in the water,,to football training field to serve ZAMALEK&Egyptian football pic.twitter.com/epv8nzxzfl — MICHOcoach-WOLF OF SERBIA (@michocoach) August 21, 2019

Micho, 49, resigned his job as coach of popular but underachieving South African club Orlando Pirates exactly two years after he joined them last wek.

“The Club would like to place on record that this decision was taken unilaterally, and it was the management’s decision to accept Mr. Sredojevic to vacate his position based on reasons he has presented which are of a personal nature,” Orlando Pirates said in a statement.

Micho is said to have asked to leave to go look after his mother in Serbia who is struggling with breast cancer.

The club’s technical team led by Rhulani Mokwena assumed the coaching responsibilities.

Micho came to Africa in 2001 and coached clubs in Uganda, Ethiopia, South Africa, Tanzania and Sudan and the national teams of Rwanda and Uganda.

He ended a successful spell as coach of Uganda in July 2017 after leading them to the Africa Cup of Nations, having failed to secure $64,000 (54,000 euros) in unpaid salaries.