Mercedes-Benz mows down 2 street children at Acacia junction

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two street children were knocked dead at the Acacia-Kayunga road junction in Kampala. The vehicle, a black Mercedes-Benz with registration number UBL 189R, was being driven by Faziru Kimera a resident of Buwate, Kira Municipality, in Wakiso district.

The incident, according to Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, occurred at 1:26 am as a result of speeding by Kimera who lost control of his car and hit road barriers.

“The vehicle collided with the road barriers, striking three street children who had sought shelter there. The Mercedes-Benz then continued its trajectory and collided with a white Toyota Mark X, registration number UBF 788K, which was approaching from the Mulago side,” Owoyesigyire said.

The video of the acacia accident. 😥 pic.twitter.com/gsLOwQ7oG1 — Peter Owa Boda👣 (@EducatedBoda) May 26, 2023

Owoyesigyire said the action was taken in response to the incident but two of the street children were pronounced dead at Mulago Hospital. Kimera and the yet-to-be-identified Mark X driver were also taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have also impounded the vehicles involved in the accident and they are currently being kept at Kira Road Police Station from where they will be inspected by the police’s Inspectorate of Vehicles.

Earlier information indicated that the two drivers were racing against each other before they caused the fatal road crash. However, Owoyesigyire said the vehicles were coming from different directions.

“The Uganda Police Force is committed to conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this accident. We urge all road users to exercise caution and adhere to speed limits and traffic regulations. Safety on our roads is of paramount importance, and we must all play our part in ensuring a secure environment for everyone,” Owoyesigyire said.

Reckless driving, speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, and vehicles in dangerous mechanical conditions have often topped the list of road crash causes. The number of people dying on Ugandan roads every day increased last year from 10 to 12.

