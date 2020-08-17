Medical council de-registers Lyantonde doctor for incompetence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioner’s Council-UMDPC has deregistered Dr. Gerald Mubangizi Kamutera for alleged incompetence, URN has learnt.

Dr. Katumba Ssentongo, the Registrar Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioner’s Council told URN this morning that Dr. Kamutera was deregistered on July 28th, 2020 after being found guilty of failure to follow clinical protocols while attending to an expectant mother, nine years ago at Lyantonde Hospital.

Section 33 of the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act Cap 272 of the Laws of Uganda mandates the council to either completely de-register someone or for some time depending on the specifics of the case. Dr. Kamutera will not practice his profession for one year.

According to Dr. Katumba, the council found Dr. Kamutera guilty of neglect, which led to the death of the mother after giving birth through cesarean section. Investigations showed that Dr. Kamutera didn’t have a medical tool kit to stitch the first time mother and abandoned her with open wounds in theater after removing the baby where she bled to death.

This isn’t the only case the council has received against Dr. Kamuteera. In 2018, the Council received another complaint where Dr. Kamuteera was accused of neglecting another mother who was rushed to Lyantonde hospital while in labor.

He reportedly delayed to offer help as he was bargaining with her relatives for money leading to uterus damage and death of the unborn baby. Dr. Ssentongo declined to divulge details of the case. Cases before the council go through three levels.

These include the initial hearing stage, then disciplinary and ethics committee that forwards the matter to the tribunal.

