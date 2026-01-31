Meat consumers decry hike in prices in Kapchorwa

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A sharp increase in meat prices in Kapchorwa Municipality has raised concern among consumers, food vendors, and local leaders, with residents warning that the trend is straining household incomes, threatening livelihoods, and could fuel crime and disrupt the local food economy. Over the past week, the price of beef has risen from Shs14,000 to Shs16,000 per kilogram, while goat meat has increased from Shs16,000 to Shs18,000 per kilogram. The hike comes at a time when many households already face rising food costs.

Residents have described the increase as discriminatory, noting that in neighbouring districts such as Bulambuli, a kilogram of beef still sells at Shs14,000. They argue that the price disparity disadvantages Kapchorwa consumers despite similar livestock production conditions across the region. Food vendors say the impact has been immediate and severe. Fenny Chekwel, a food vendor in Central Division, says rising meat prices have forced vendors to increase the cost of meals containing meat, driving customers away.

“When meat prices go up, we are forced to raise food prices. Customers end up abandoning meat meals altogether,” Chekwel said. Vendors report that many customers have shifted to cheaper traditional foods such as beans and bamboo shoots, resulting in reduced sales and threatening their businesses.

David Kwemwa, a food vendor from Kapchesombe Cell, says his business has nearly stalled. “The business is becoming paralysed. Most of our customers were meat consumers, but now they no longer buy,” Kwemwa said. Beyond the economic impact, some residents fear the rising prices could trigger broader social problems. Margaret Nagudi, a resident of Kamagunga Cell in East Division, warned that unaffordable meat prices could encourage illegal activities.

“When people cannot afford meat, some may resort to cattle theft, selling uninspected meat, or even poaching in Mount Elgon National Park since the forest is nearby,” Nagudi said. Traders, however, attribute the price increase to factors beyond their control. Enos Chepkurui, the Chairperson of the Kapchorwa Traders Association (KTA), says livestock prices at the source have risen sharply.

“Many farmers are reluctant to sell their animals, and when they do, they sell at very high prices. Traders are therefore forced to pass on the cost to consumers,” Chepkurui said. He added that butchers source meat from authorised distributors who slaughter livestock at the Kapchorwa Municipality Abattoir. Chepkurui said the association plans to convene a meeting with meat traders and suppliers to discuss the situation and explore possible solutions. He appealed to consumers for patience as discussions continue.

He also dismissed claims that consumers could easily purchase cheaper meat from neighbouring districts, noting that transport costs make such options impractical. “Buying meat from Bulambuli or Mbale costs almost the same once transport expenses are included,” he said. Chepkurui added that KTA currently relies solely on livestock sourced from within the Sebei sub-region and neighbouring sub-counties in Bulambuli.

Kapchorwa District Commercial Officer Justin Jim’s Yeko told Uganda Radio Network that the district plans to intervene to regulate prices across key sectors. “We are going to act swiftly to resolve this so that our people are not cheated. This challenge goes beyond meat prices to include fuel and other essential commodities,” Yeko said.

He added that the district will engage traders, suppliers, and other stakeholders to develop a coordinated approach to stabilise prices, protect consumers, and ensure traders remain in business. As discussions continue, residents have called for urgent intervention, warning that prolonged high prices could permanently alter consumption habits and undermine small-scale food businesses that depend heavily on meat sales.

URN