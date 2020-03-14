Mbarara Archbishop warns schools, church leaders on fake corona messages

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbarara Archbishop, Paul K Bakyenga has warned church leaders and schools administrators against circulating fake messages on coronavirus alias COVID19.

He says it is important for the leaders to heed to messages from the Health Ministry about the virus.

Bakyenga says it is also important that people particularly teachers and school administrators implement the preventive measures issued by the ministry.

He says as religious leaders, they are not qualified people and can do nothing except to add their voices and emphasis on the messages from the health ministry.

He has asked all clergy under the Archdiocese to integrate coronavirus messages from the Ministry and other health organisations in their sermons.

He urges the general public to seriously heed to messages from qualified personnel such wash their hands frequently, avoid shaking hands and hugging.

Bakyenga says Uganda’s health system isn’t better than that of Europe and China, which have closed Schools and banned public and gatherings because of the virus, which calls for vigilance.

His message comes at a time when there is a conflict between schools and ministry of Health. The ministry is opposed to the decision by the schools to cancelling parents’ visitations as a control measure.

Health Ministry officials say schools shouldn’t stop parents from visiting their children because the ministry has already put in place precautionary guidelines, which schools should implement.

