Mbale Regional Satellite Zoo nears completion, MPs commend progress

MBALE, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Mbale Regional Satellite Zoo is now approximately 90% complete, members of Parliament’s Tourism Committee confirmed during an inspection visit to the site on Friday. Developed at a cost of Shs 6 billion, the zoo is part of a government initiative to boost tourism and environmental education across the country.

According to the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), Shs 5 billion has already been utilized, with major works—including the perimeter wall, administrative block, and internal roads—already completed. The Chairperson of the Tourism Committee and Apac Woman MP, Betty Amongin, praised the visible progress and described the development as a clear reflection of the value of taxpayers’ money.

She revealed that upon completion, the government intends to fund similar regional projects to promote tourism and conservation awareness. James Musinguzi, Executive Director of UWA, noted that the zoo will host a variety of wild animals, with a dual purpose of attracting tourists and offering children an opportunity to learn about Uganda’s rich wildlife heritage.

Karim Masaba, Shadow Minister for Tourism and MP for Mbale City Industrial Division, said the zoo is expected to not only generate government revenue but also stimulate the local economy. “This project will create jobs and enable locals to earn by selling goods and services to tourists,” he explained, calling on the community to embrace the project.

Located on National Forestry Authority land in Mutoto along the Mbale-Tororo road, the Mbale Regional Satellite Zoo is seen as a model facility that could reshape the region’s tourism landscape.

