Mbale MP aspirant Umar Nangoli granted bail

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Umar Nangoli, an Aspirant for the Mbale City Northern Division on the National Resistance Movement- NRM party ticket has been released on bail.

Nangoli was arrested after attacking polling officials whom he accused of declaring the wrong candidate as the winner of the party primaries held on Friday. Nangoli and his supporters attacked the registrar and accused him of vote-rigging and alternating results.

Fighting erupted between Nangoli’s supporters who were not satisfied with the results and the officials who were counting the votes. In the process, Nangoli allegedly beat up the registrar and the declaration forms were destroyed by his supporters.

On Monday, he appeared before Dorcus Zaako the Mbale Grade One Magistrate on charges of assault and malicious damage. He was granted a non-cash bail of 1 Million Shillings.

Nangoli presented four sureties who were bonded a non-cash bail of 500,000 Shillings each.

The court fixed for September 23 as the date for mentioning the case.

Nangoli insists he was the genuine winner of the election but the polling officials announced a wrong person.

********

URN