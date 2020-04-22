Mbale Covid-19 task force shelters street kids at CRO sports facility

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbale district Covid-19 task force is to host all street children at Sansiro stadium in Bugema stadium. The facility belongs to Child Restoration Outreach-CRO, a non governmental organisation which works with street children.

According to information obtained by our reporter, the Mbale District Covid19 Task Force plans to start ferrying street children to the facility today. They are expected to remain at the facility until the Covid-19 lock down is lifted to avoid contracting the disease.

Lillian Nakaweesi, the Mbale Deputy Resident District Commissioner who also chairs the district Covid-19 Task Force, says they are working in collaboration with Devoted Youth at Work in Africa, a non governmental organisation to quarantine over 400 street children.

She says they intend to keep the street children in one place to protect them from the coronavirus infection.

Dr. Jonathan Wangisi, the Mbale District Health Officer says the district is trying to decongest Mbale town, saying street children have also been a vulnerable group.

Dr. Wangisi also says they have engaged some partners to provide the basic requirements for the street children while at the center.

“We want to use the two three weeks of engaging with them to screen them for all medical illness, draw up with experts to engage them in a rehabilitative way and also reunite them with their families,” he said.

Moses Bwayo, the Manager Child Restoration Outreach says they decided to help to save the children from contracting the disease.

Martin Wabwire, the Spokesperson Devoted Youth at Work in Africa says the organisation will provide the children three meals a day, clothing and help transform them by sponsoring some of them to return to school.

John Muganda, a leader of the street children in Mbale welcomed the intervention of the District Task Force, saying it will help to bring together the street children to get their stories how they came to the streets.

