Mbale city starts repairing non-functional solar street lights

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbale City authorities have started repairing non-functional solar street lights.

Close to 100 solar street lights installed within the city under the World Bank-funded Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructural Development program have been non-functional for nearly five years.

Most of the components of the solar street light broke down months after their installation due to technical glitches while others were stolen by unknown thugs and some were brought down during heavy storms.

Several streets within the city with nonfunctional street lights had become a haven for street thugs who waylay and attack unsuspecting locals at night sparking off concerns from local leaders and road users. The areas include Republic Street, Palisa Road, Nabuyonga Raise Road and Mugisu Hill.

James Kutosi, the Mbale City Public Relations Officer says the area has become a hotspot for attacks by thugs adding that people no longer use the road during the evening and night hours.

Kutosi says repairing the street lights is a good step taken by the City council since it will scale down the rampant crime rates in dark hotspots.

Sam Namagala and Steven Munasi, both businessmen along Republic Street say that the street lights will address insecurity which has been common in dark spots putting the lives of the road users at risk.

URN