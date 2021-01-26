Mayors in Tororo, Busia and Kapchorwa floored

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Incumbent Mayors in Busia, Tororo and Kapchorwa Municipalities have lost the bid to retain their seats.

In Tororo Municipality, the incumbent John Opio lost to a businessman Kenneth Orono Onyapidi with just a margin of 133 votes. Orono garnered 3,284 votes against Opio’s 3151 votes. Independent candidates Mpande Flavia Caroline got 1,452, Mzee Ahmed Jamal 798 votes, Aggrey Obbo got 94 votes and Robert Omidu Etatai obtained 581.

Many people attributed Opio’s failure to his weakness in failing to supervise the technical staffs of the municipality creating for them gaps to engage in corruption tendencies.

In Kapchorwa, Richard Kikonde, the returning officer declared Andrew Timothy Mangusho the winner of the Kapchorwa Municipality Mayoral race. Mangusho who garnered 1,002 votes defeated the incumbent Mayor Stephen Batya who scored 3,575 votes and Cheborion Twoyem who got 581 votes.

In Busia, the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC’s Sadiki Amin Agele defeated the incumbent and independent candidate Hassan Bwire Opio. Agele garnered 7,023 votes while Bwire got 3,262. The NRM party candidate Doreen Nafuna got 1,120 votes.

The other candidates in the race included independents Omoit Julius who got 568 votes, Musa Were Abdu with 354 votes, Yasin Mangeni got 58 and Moses Were Byansi got 29 votes.

Agele pledged to improve on hygiene and sanitation which is still a major challenge in the municipality and address the persistent power outages in the area.

