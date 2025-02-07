Mastercard Foundation’s approach to youth, women in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Mastercard Foundation is committed to fostering economic opportunities for Uganda’s young people through targeted interventions in key sectors, according to Adrian Bukenya, the Country Director, who addressed journalists at a media roundtable in Kampala on Feb.6.

Bukenya emphasized that the foundation’s approach is centered on agri-food systems, entrepreneurship, workforce development, and inclusion, all aimed at job creation and economic transformation mainly targeting youth and a bigger number of women.

“Our focus is on areas that offer strong potential for creating work for young people, as well as emerging sectors that can generate significant impact,” Bukenya said.

The foundation has partnered with key institutions to drive entrepreneurship, financial inclusion, and workforce competitiveness. Through its Hi-Innovator Program with NSSF, it provides seed funding and business development support to small enterprises.

Additionally, collaborations with Equity Bank, FSD Uganda, Outbox, and UNCDF have enabled access to affordable credit, digital skills training, and financial literacy programs for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

In line with its commitment to inclusion and equity, the foundation is expanding opportunities for women, persons with disabilities, and refugees, ensuring they have access to education, employment, and entrepreneurship programs.

“Ensuring that all young people, regardless of their background, can access and thrive in economic opportunities is a core priority,” Bukenya noted.

Moving forward, the foundation aims to bridge labor market gaps, strengthen agricultural value chains, and promote innovation to create sustainable employment for Uganda’s youth and women.