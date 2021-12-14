Mastercard Foundation eyes big results from new country head for Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Mastercard Foundation announced the appointment of Adrian R. Mulindwa Bukenya, as the new Country Head for Uganda recently.

Bukenya, who is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of global professional experience in the energy, infrastructure, and financial services sectors is expected to push the entity’s agenda forward and yield tangible results.

He succeeded Samuel Yalew Adela who recently relocated to Ethiopia where he is serving as the Mastercard Foundation’s Country Head, Ethiopia.

As Uganda Country Head, Bukenya will continue to drive the vision and roll out of the Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works strategy in Uganda. The strategy, which was launched in Uganda in July 2020, aims to enable more than three million young people in the country to access dignified and fulfilling work opportunities by 2030.

At the launch, the Foundation announced its commitment of $200 million to ensure young women, men, and refugees in Uganda have access to economic opportunities.

The Mastercard Foundation has been working in Uganda, its first partner country in Africa, since 2008. Prior to the launch of Young Africa Works, the Foundation had already committed more than $282 million towards expanding access to finance, education, and skills training to more than two million people, including farmers, students, teachers, and out-of- school youth across the country.