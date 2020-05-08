Masindi district recieves 660 COVID-19 test kits

Masindi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Masindi district has received 660 COVID-19 test kits from the Health Ministry to test people in high risk areas.

This comes several days after a police detective attached to Masindi Central Police Station tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, hundreds of people believed to have come into close contact with the officer including 331 police officers have been placed under institutional quarantine at different places in the district.

Dr. Patrick Baguma, the acting Masindi District Health Officer-DHO, says following the confirmation of a case in the district, the Health ministry dispatched 660 COVID-19 Test kits to help them test some of the suspects more especially those at high risk.

He says the Health Ministry has also deployed two laboratory technicians to help them carry out the tests.

He also disclosed that the Covid-19 patient who is currently undergoing treatment at Hoima Regional Referral hospital is generally in good condition.

According to Baguma, they are currently following up 641 people believed to have come into close contact with the patient. Apparently, there are five COVID-19 quarantine centers in Masindi district.

These include Masindi hospital with 43 suspects, Masindi Public primary school with 47 suspects, Masindi police barracks with 331 suspects, Masindi Army barracks with 34 suspects and Kabalega secondary school, which is yet to receive any suspects.

******

URN