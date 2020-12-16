Masaka district NRM woman MP candidate dies aged 76

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Freda Mubanda Kasse, the Masaka district NRM woman parliamentary candidate has died. Mubanda passed on, Tuesday night at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi where she has been undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness.

Mubanda’s close family friend told URN this morning on the condition of anonymity that the legislator was rushed to Nairobi last month with breathing difficulties. She explained that prior to being rushed to Nairobi, Mubanda was first taken to a private medical facility in Kampala after developing cough and flu and later referred to Aga Khan Hospital when her condition worsened.

“We had started believing that maybe she had contracted Covid-19, but tested negative for the virus following a test,” she said. Hajj Umar Ssebulime, the Masaka NRM region administrative secretary says they received the news of their candidate’s death with shock.

“This is a great loss for the party in Masaka region and the entire country as she has been a strong supporter of the party and a great politician who cannot easily be replaced, it’s a big loss for the area,” he said. Mubanda’s chief campaigner, Gerald Ntuwa told URN that they are still locked up in a meeting to arrange the sendoff their colleague.

“We are going to come up with a general communication to the public,” he said. Mubanda represented Masaka in the 9th parliament but lost in the 2016 elections to Democratic Party’s, Mary Babirye Kabanda.

