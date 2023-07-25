Masaba Cultural Institution declines mediation meeting

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Masaba Cultural Institution has distanced itself from the mediation meeting scheduled for Wednesday this week. Recently, Gender, Labor, and Social Development Minister, Peace Mutuzo, tasked Ambassador William Wamimbi Weyasa, the former Umukuka to convene a meeting with the two rival factions and 26 clan chairpersons to seek a final and permanent resolution to the longstanding conflicts.

Following the passing of Bob Mushikori, the former Inzu Ya Masaba Cultural Leader in December 2021, the institution has been caught up in a leadership dispute. Currently, Mike Mudoma and John Amuram Wagabyalile are feuding over the leadership of Inzu Ya Masaba with each claiming to be the lawful elected cultural leader.

However, none of them has been gazetted by the government. Now, Mutuzo has tasked Wamimbi to convene a meeting on Wednesday this week to facilitate discussions and reach a consensus on the legitimate leader that the Ministry of Gender, Labor, and Social Development can officially gazette.

However, Francis Odero, the General Secretary of Inzu Ya Masaba Cultural Institution, says that they will not be participating in the mediation meeting.

Odero contends that Wamimbi has already taken sides since he was the one who introduced their rival, Mike Mudoma. Odero asserts that the letter from the minister was addressed to the Bugisu cultural institution, a faction that broke away from Masaba cultural institution this year and is not recognized and is led by Mudoma.

He emphasizes that the delegates elected John Amuram Wagabyalile as the legitimate cultural leader, and they have already completed his coronation, awaiting the government gazette.

