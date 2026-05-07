MARU Credit and Joshua Baraka provide relief in Kawempe on ‘Just Believe Day’

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESONDENT | MARU Credit, in a large-scale collaborative effort with the Just Believe Foundation, has successfully completed the “Just Believe Day”. This outreach in Bwaise, was spearheaded by Ugandan artist, Joshua Baraka.

“Our partnership with the Just Believe Foundation is bridging gaps between our services and this community. Through the Just Believe Day, we can support the community and empower the Ugandan creative industry,” said Norbert Aonu, Senior Credit Supervisor at MARU Credit, during the event.

In Bwaise and similar informal settlements, the pressure of high living costs means that 4 out of every 10 urban households are currently struggling with food insecurity. Despite these economic challenges, the strong turnout and successful distribution demonstrated that targeted private-sector collaboration can provide a meaningful safety net for vulnerable communities.

Joshua Baraka expressed his appreciation for the united effort. “I am overwhelmed by the support shown by MARU Credit,” he said. “Seeing over a thousand families supported is a testament to what is possible when we combine our resources for good.”

Beyond immediate relief, the event also served as a platform for long-term empowerment. MARU Credit contributed to the day’s educational component by participating in a workshop focused on the business of music and intellectual property, helping bridge the gap between talent and financial sustainability.

Managing Director of MARU Credit, Joshua Mazune, emphasized the organization’s ongoing commitment. “Our presence in Bwaise today marks the beginning of a continued journey to uplift those often overlooked by traditional systems,” Mazune said. “MARU Credit’s commitment to supporting underserved communities remains unwavering.”

As “Just Believe Day” concludes, its impact stands as a blueprint for how the creative sector and financial institutions can collaborate to drive meaningful change at the household level.