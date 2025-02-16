Marie Stopes launches FLAME Condoms, igniting conversations on pleasure and quality

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Marie Stopes Uganda, on February 14th , launched its new FLAME condom brand, aiming to ignite open conversations about sexual pleasure and address the critical issue of public trust in condom quality. This launch comes shortly after World Condom Day, where the Ministry of Health acknowledged widespread public concerns that government-distributed condoms are being shunned due to perceived quality issues.

During the World Condom Day celebrations, the Ministry of Health acknowledged that many Ugandans avoid using free government-provided condoms due to perceived quality issues. A senior ministry official stated that mistrust in these condoms has led to inconsistent usage, ultimately impacting safe sex practices across the country.

Marie Stopes Uganda aims to challenge these perceptions by offering FLAME as a trusted, high- quality alternative that prioritises pleasure and protection.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Peter Ddungu, the Country Director of Marie Stopes Uganda, said that one of the main barriers to condom use is the misconception that they reduce sensation and intimacy.

“We are determined to address this challenge and support our wellbeing through creative, forward-thinking solutions. Socially marketed products are essential because they help normalise condom use among the population, increase demand, and ensure availability through a range of accessible outlets. Our new FLAME Condoms come in three variants designed to stimulate all five senses for both men and women,”

The organisation stressed the importance of normalising discussions around sexual satisfaction to encourage consistent condom use. Marketed as a premium product, FLAME condoms are designed to enhance intimacy while ensuring protection against sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unplanned pregnancies.

Dr Charles Olaro, Director General of Health Services, Ministry of Health, who also graced the launch, said that the introduction of FLAME condoms by Marie Stopes is a great contribution to the National Comprehensive Condom Programming Strategy, which seeks to increase the availability and access to condoms through commercial channels.

“Importantly, I want to emphasise that FLAME condoms have been certified by the National Drug Authority (NDA). This certification assures the product’s quality and safety. We encourage Ugandans to utilise these NDA-certified condoms as a reliable means of protection, contributing to safer sexual practices and overall public health.”

With Uganda grappling with rising STI cases and unplanned pregnancies, the launch of FLAME condoms and the conversations reinforce the need to address misconceptions and embrace pleasure-focused sex education as a crucial component of public health efforts.