Mao promises to enact law on compensation of Teso war victims

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Democratic Party- DP presidential candidate, Norbert Mao has promised to enact an Act of parliament to enable the government to compensate Teso war victims.

In a press conference held at Timisha Hotel in Soroti City on Monday, Mao said that although government through President Yoweri Museveni has promised to compensate the people in Teso over the years in vain, the compensation shouldn’t be the goodwill of one individual but the responsibility of government to the people of Teso.

Mao explained that compensation is one of the key interventions his government will prioritize to empower the people of Teso that he notes suffered violence for more than two decades.

Mao, who is running for the presidency for the second time also promised to address issues of cattle rustling by ensuring that Karimojong communities get valley dams for watering their animals.

He pledged to address the issue of porous borders, which he notes act as access points to insecurity through the infiltration of illegal guns.

According to Mao, his party has invested a lot in building an opposition coalition and as such, he will embrace any agents of change to end what he termed as dictatorship in the country.

He also noted that his government will consider setting up stolen assets tribunal to reclaim property that could have been fraudulently sold by government.

He also talked of revenue sharing on natural resources and ending corruption among others if he is given mandate.

Mao like other presidential candidates has emphasized the issue of compensation, which remains a major point of concern in the region.

During Museveni’s rally in the region, NRM leaders tasked him to prioritize compensation of Teso War victims if he is to win the Teso vote.

URN