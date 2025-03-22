MAO: Electoral Commission is weak

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao has criticized the Electoral Commission for its weakness over failure to take charge of the recent Kawempe by-election, which was marred by violence.

Speaking at the Uganda Law Society during a weekly press conference, Minister Mao condemned the heavy military and security presence that perpetrated violence against journalists and the voters. He emphasized that the army should stay within its boundaries .

Mao described the Kawempe events as a drastic reversal of democracy in the country. Mao, who said his election was once nullified in Gulu, emphasized the need for wise and transparent electoral processes saying it was nullified because the electoral Commission had failed to take charge.

Mao pointed out that some individuals attempting to rig elections often forget to use the voters’ register, while soldiers use their own records, which even include using names of deceased soldiers.

He recalled an incident in Gulu where they had finished voting but again several people majority of whom were soldiers came with their own military records and read a name of a person to vote despite the person being deceased.

He noted that the Electoral Commission’s weakness and lack of clear command structures in security agencies exacerbated the situation in the March 13th 2025 by-elections which saw National Unity Platform Candidate Elias Nalukoola Luyimbazi being announced as winner.

The Justice Minister proposed a coalition to combat election violence, allowing everyone to bring their concerns to the table and work towards a national healing. He urged the Uganda Law Society to establish a desk to receive complaints from journalists and others assaulted during the Kawempe election. Records indicate that only 14 percent of the total number of registered voters in Kawempe North turned up to cast their vote.

The minister is pushing for electoral reforms, including electronic voting to prevent ballot stuffing and proportional representation to reduce the size of Parliament. He has proposed for instance that at least 150,000 people should be represented by one Member of Parliament, and by doing this, given the population of the country and voters, Parliament can at least have around 350 legislators. He vowed to take these concerns also before the Human Rights Committee of Cabinet for discussion.

Additionally, Mao has signed recommendations with stakeholders, including the police, journalists, and civil society, to condemn election violence.

The Coalition is dubbed Alliance Against Electoral Violence.

The signatories have vowed to promoting peaceful elections through advocacy, education, and community engagement, supporting victims of electoral violence through legal aid, counseling, and other forms of assistance and holding perpetrators accountable through robust investigations, prosecutions, and sanctions.

They have also committed themselves to strengthening institutional capacity to prevent and respond to electoral violence, including through training and capacity-building for law enforcement, judiciary, and electoral officials.

Asked about the Minister’s comments, the Spokesperson of the Electoral Commission Julius Mucunguzi said that he was not sure whether it was appropriate for the Commission to respond to the allegations made by their line Minister.

Meanwhile, Mao also pledged to mediate the strained relationship between ULS President Isaac Ssemakadde , the judiciary and the Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka. He noted that he is not happy with Ssemakadde whom he described as his President leading ULS from exile when he is not an Ambassador.

“Once you see me Going on Plane these days, i will be going to meet the ULS President Isaac Ssemakadde who is leading us from abroad without being an Ambassador , to deliver a message from the Attorney General and the Chief Justice regarding reconciliation. We must do what we preach on Alternative dispute resolution “, said Mao.

Mao said that he studied mediation and they were taught that at times , the mediator has to come in only when the conflict is mature.

He believes that the conflict between the parties is now mature . He equated it to a boil, saying when you touch it before it has matured , it can also cause more problems.

He noted however that the Uganda Law Society is a big and the first professional institution which shall not be reduced to individual blame games.

Ssemakadde was sentenced to two years in jail for contempt of court but he is at large. His body was also issued with an international warrant of arrest so that he is arrested by any police and brought to Uganda to answer several scattered cases against him.

