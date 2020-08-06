Manchester City signs Dutch defender Ake from Bournemouth

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | English Premier League side Manchester City announced on Wednesday that Dutch international Nathan Ake has signed a five-year deal with the club to the summer of 2025.

The 25-year-old defender, departing from relegated Bournemouth, became City’s second signing of this summer after the club completed the signing with Spaniard Ferran Torres from Valencia on Tuesday.

“City have been the best side in England over the course of the last decade,” Ake said. “Coming here is a dream for me.”

Joining Chelsea at the age of 16, Ake has made 146 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, Watford and Bournemouth.

He has also won 13 caps for the Dutch senior team, scoring two goals.

According to British media, the deal is valued at 41 million pounds.

City failed to defend the Premier League title last season as they trailed winners Liverpool in second place with a gap of 18 points.

XINHUA