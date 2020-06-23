Manafwa RDC impounds gov’t heifers in Mbale

Manafwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Manafwa Resident District Commissioner, Ahamada Washaki has impounded three heifers that he had just handed to farmers in the district under Agriculture Extension Grant Financing destined for Mbale.

Washaki intercepted the three heifers in Bumbobi sub county on Tuesday afternoon aboard a pickup registration number UAM 208Y. According to Washaki, he presided over the handover of the animals to farmers in Manafwa in the morning and was surprised to find them being transported to Mbale district.

Washaki says that he later received information that some of the district officials had connived to sneak the three heifers from the district.

He told URN that he has instructed police in Manafwa district to ensure the people behind the attempted theft of the animals are prosecuted. David Naseli, who was driving the heifers explained that he was called by someone to transport the animals from Manafwa to Namabasa in Mbale district.

Residents of Bumbobi where the animals were impounded applauded the RDC for being vigilant.

******

URN