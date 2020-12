Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | West Ham’s players will tonight keep wondering how they’ve lost the game. They led at the break through Tomas Soucek and had the chances to embarrass Man Utd, but Paul Pogba’s long-range strike gave the visitors momentum and goals from Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford gave them victory.

Man Utd are only the second side in Premier League history to score 2+ goals in nine consecutive away games after Leeds in April 2001.

Tweets by ManUtd