Man succumbs to injuries after torching self to protest rejection

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The man who set himself ablaze to protest being rejected by a woman in Masanafu in Wakiso district has succumbed to the burns he sustained in the fire.

Edgar Kyamunywa breathed his last at Kiruddu Referral hospital on Thursday evening following his admission on Wednesday night.

The Kampala Metropolitan Area Deputy Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire announced Kyamunywa’s death to URN.

His body has been conveyed to city mortuary Mulago for postmortem,” Owoyesigyire said. This is the second suicide incident this week.

Recently, a man in Nateete attempted a suicide after killing a woman for rejecting his sexual advances.

Abdul Kalegeya, a barber stabbed to death 40-year-old Sarah Kamwaka, a resident of Mbawo zone in Lubaga Division in Kampala.

He reportedly attacked the deceased in a bar where she was staying and stabbed her to death.

After killing the deceased, Kalegeya set himself ablaze and his also still nursing injuries.

On July 27th, 2020, another man allegedly chopped off his girlfriend’s hand, for rejecting his marriage proposal in Nabooti Village in Nakatsi Sub-county in Bududa District. The suspect waylaid the 16-year-old girl on the path to her parents’ home around 9:00pm and chopped off her right hand.

********

URN