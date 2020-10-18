Man shot dead trying to behead 5-year old son in Kyebando

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kira road police division have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which a man tried to cut off his son’s head before he was shot dead.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire has identified the deceased as Sulaiman Male, a craftsman resident of Kisaasi in Kawempe division who tried to cutoff his son’s head in Kyebando last evening.

It’s alleged that Suleiman Male picked his son Isamu Male 5, from home to Kisalosalo-Kyebando. Upon reaching Kyebando, he forcefully gained access to the house of a friend Ismail Ssesanga where he picked a machette forcing all occupants of the house to flee but they quickly reported at the nearby police post.

Sources at Kyebando post say that the officers swung into action and found Male had locked himself inside the house with his son, all efforts of asking him to open the door and releasing the child were in vain.

The officers forcefully gained access into the room he had locked himself in and found him holding the child’s head down with one hand and another hand raised up with a machete ready to cut.

Luke Owoyesigyire says that officers tried to shoot to disable him but unfortunately, he died on the spot. However the five-year-old child was saved. The deceased’s body was taken to city mortuary for postmortem.

“We have opened up inquiries into Male’s intentions and shooting as well, all statements needed from the locals at the scene and his relatives have been taken by Kira road detectives,” said Owoyesigyire.“

******

URN