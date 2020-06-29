Malawi’s president announces ministerial, key public office appointments

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | The newly sworn-in Malawi President, Lazarus Chakwera, has made some ministerial and key public office appointments including Chief Secretary to the government and Attorney General.

An official statement released Monday by Secretary of Administration in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Cliff Chiunda, confirmed the development listing 8 appointments that Chakwera had made.

The president had appointed his vice president Saulos Chilima as minister responsible for economic planning, development and public sector reform while Felix Mlusu, former CEO for local insurance company, NICO Holdings, has been appointed as Finance Minister.

The new Malawi leader has appointed his lead counsel in the election case, Mordecai Msiska, as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs while Chilima’s lead counsel in the election case, Chikosa Silungwe, is the country’s new Attorney General.

Chakwera has also appointed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) National Director for Youth, Richard Chimwendo Banda, as minister of Homeland Security.

Former Secretary for Education, Zangazanga Chikhosi, now replaces Lloyd Muhara, as Chief Secretary to the government with former solicitor General, Janet Banda, as his deputy.

Prince Kapondamgaga, President for Malawi’s Farmers’ Union, has been appointed Chief of Staff of State Residences.

More appointments and restructuring are expected in the new government.

