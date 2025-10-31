Malawi administers contraceptives to lions to curb growing population

LILONGWE | Xinhua | Malawi’s Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW), in partnership with African Parks, a non-profit conservation organization, has taken steps to control the booming lion population in two of the country’s wildlife reserves by administering contraceptives to lions of reproductive age.

The initiative was first introduced and implemented at Majete Wildlife Reserve, located about 70 km south of the commercial city of Blantyre.

Brighton Kumchedwa, director of the DNPW, told Xinhua in a phone interview Friday that the lion population at Majete and Liwonde wildlife reserves has increased significantly.

He said the reserves’ carrying capacity is being exceeded, with lions frequently breaking through the fence and entering surrounding communities.

“This has negatively impacted biodiversity, causing a decline in antelope populations due to increased predation. The contraceptives are seen as a temporary measure to manage the population surge,” said Kumchedwa.

He added that the effects of the contraceptives are expected to last for about five years, after which the lions’ reproductive systems will return to active mode. Alternative solutions are being explored for the long-term management of the lion population.

Malawi has recorded a significant number of human-wildlife conflicts, involving animals such as hippos, crocodiles, buffaloes, and hyenas, which have resulted in the deaths of 19 people and left several others injured between January and October 2025. ■