Makindye West MP Sewanyana to contest for FUFA presidency

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Makindye West Member of Parliament Allan Aloizious Ssewanyana has today declared that he will contest for the Presidency of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

The FUFA Elective General Assembly will take place in August this year.

While addressing the media today at the Office of Katwe United in Makindye, Ssewanyana indicated that he is standing for the position of FUFA to rescue the game and make it a joy to whoever wants to participate in it.

According to the FUFA statute Article 39, it indicates that for a person to stand for the position of FUFA President, he must be with 31 years and 69 years and must have served Football for at least seven years.

“The President shall be no older than 70 years and no younger than 30 years at the moment of the election. They shall have had football administrative experience as defined in the FUFA electoral code for a period of at least seven years within the ten years preceding the elections, must have been resident within the territory of Uganda for two years prior to the elections, be a citizen of Uganda,” reads part of article 39 of the statute

While responding to the statute, Ssewanyana said he has enough experience in serving football. He made it clear that has an active Football team Katwe United and he has been Vice President KCCA FC before.

Ssewanyana added that he is academically qualified to run for the position after acquiring a Bachelor’s degree in Human resources management.

The legislator joins incumbent President Moses Hassim Magogo who recently announced his interest in contesting for another term. Magogo who took over as FUFA President in 2013 is also as executive member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

According to the FUFA statute any candidate contesting for the FUFA presidency must not have been previously found guilty of a felony offence and must not have been declared bankrupt.

This will however not be the first time for Ssewanyana to stand for a position at FUFA after in 2017 he lost in an attempt to become a delegate. Several other football administrators are expected to announce that they will contest for the FUFA top job.

