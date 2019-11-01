MAKERERE: UPDF captain arrested after backlash

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has arrested the officer who commanded soldiers that brutalized Makerere University students.

Defence and Army Spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire, on Friday said that Capt. Richard Lubeere is being held at Makindye Military Police headquarters.

According to Karemire, an inquiry headed by Lt. Col. Richard Okumu has been set up to investigate the matter.

Last week UPDF soldiers under the command of Lubeere brutalized students who were protesting the 15 percent fees increment.

The soldiers and police officer stormed several university halls assaulted and arrested many students.

President Yoweri Museveni ordered for the withdrawal of UPDF soldiers on Tuesday claiming he was not aware of their deployment at the university.

****

URN