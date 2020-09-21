Monday , September 21 2020
Lato Milk
Home / NEWS / Makerere University to re-open despite weekend fire
Covid-19 Image

Makerere University to re-open despite weekend fire

The Independent September 21, 2020 NEWS Leave a comment

Finalists are expected to return to the University on October 15.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University authorities have noted that the resumption of learning for final year students will not be affected by the major fire incident that has seen a section of the University’s main building reduced to ashes.

Before the fire outbreak, Makerere University had issued a circular calling the medical students to report to their respective deans to be guided on the resumption of learning. They are expected to report on October 3.

Though public attention shifted heavily to the burnt iconic building widely known as the Ivory Tower, the University council chairperson Lorna Magara says without any doubt, students must report as planned.

University Vice-Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe says that the fire at the main building has nothing to do with the learning as the latter takes place in different colleges that were not affected nor were the staff members to execute the resumption plan.

Besides the medical students, the finalists in other disciplines and programmes are also expected to return to the University on October 15 following the partial reopening of the educational institutions by the president. The university council will have an emergency meeting today to give direction and guidance on how business should be conducted.

Meanwhile, all staff that has been working from the main building have been asked to remain home until further notice. According to the statement issued by the university principal public relations officer, the university management is still looking for space and mobilizing equipment that will be used by the affected critical offices.

“Following the devastating fire, the main building will not be accessible until further notice. The Uganda Police is investing to establish the cause of the fire. Skeletal staff who have been working from the main building are kindly requested to remain home as the University management together with the respective unit heads work out modalities of office space and relocation to other buildings,” the statement reads in part.

******

URN

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved