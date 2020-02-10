Makerere University lecturers elections to cost Shs 14M

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A total of 14 million Shillings is planned for the month long election process of the Makerere University lecturers’ association (MUASA), Uganda Radio Network has learnt.

Michael Byaruhanga, the association’s electoral Commission chairperson says the team expected to spend the money in printing and distribution of fliers, civic education, nominations and conducting of elections.

The staff were expected to vote their leaders for the next two years starting 9 am to 1 pm today. The association has 1,500 members, however the Commission boss says they expect between 800 and 1,200 voters.

The MUASA Electoral Commission is composed of five members with representatives from The College of Business and Management Sciences, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Education and External Studies, and College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology.

Byaruhanga is deputized by Dr Andrew Muganga from the College of Business and Management Sciences, Frank Mature Mwebaze from College of Humanities and Social Sciences, Oscar Mugula from College of Education and External Studies and Dr Rita Edopu from College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology, as the Commission’s Secretary.

The staff association has fifteen elective offices which include; 10 College Representatives and five Core executive which include the chairperson, the vice chairperson, General Secretary and Vice and the Treasurer.

As an extension of the executive, it has three committee chairpersons of academics and Research, Welfare and Public and External Relations committee.

MUASA also votes two representatives to Council, two representatives to senate, and two representatives to the Staff Tribunal. They also vote for another two representatives to the Retirement Benefit Scheme.

In the race is the incumbent Dr Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi, for the position of chairperson. He is facing off with Dr Oria Hussein, a Lecturer in the Department of Pharmacy, who previously served as the association Treasurer.

Dr Kamunyu has barely returned from a six months’ suspension from university service and has completed a rocky term characterized by clashes between the association and university managers. Dr Edward Nector Mwavu is in a tight race with Crispus Mayora for the position of Vice Chairperson.

Meanwhile, CPA Chris Charles Kitale is competing with Douglas Deogratius Bamweyana for the position of Treasurer. And Dr. Christine Mbabazi Mpyangu is competing with the incumbent Dr Geoffrey Nuwagaba for the position of Vice General Secretary.

Dr Christine Mbabazi Mpyangu, a Lecturer in the Department of Religion and Peace Studies, is the only female in the race for a MUASA core executive member.

Asked why there were few ladies competing, Byaruhanga, the electoral commission boss says they are worried about the continued trend of fewer ladies in the association’s elective positions.

Byaruhanga argues that the association’s electoral body does not have control over whoever is to compete. He cites that the ladies are expected to compete with their fellow men, since the institution is the highest level of academics and have male professors just as there are female professors.

