Makerere University celebrates 75th Graduation with 13,658 graduands

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The week-long 75th graduation ceremony at Makerere University that entered day two today, celebrates the remarkable achievements of 13,658 graduands. Among them, 143 will receive PhDs, 1,813 will graduate with Master’s degrees, 11,454 will earn Bachelor’s degrees, and 243 will be awarded postgraduate diplomas.

Among the graduands is opposition chief whip John Baptist Nambeshe, who this Friday, 17th Jan 2025 graduates with a Masters of Arts in Social Sector Planning & Management from Makerere University. His research was on exploring stakeholders’ perspectives on traffic congestion in Kampala City.

Also completing a Master’s Degree is State Minister for ICT Kabbyanga Godfrey Baluku.

Noteworthy in this year’s cohort is the achievement of 491 graduands receiving First Class degrees, a testament to the university’s emphasis on academic excellence.

In a significant step forward, 53% of the graduands are female and 47% are male, with 44% of the PhD graduates being women.

“The ceremony marks a proud moment for Makerere University as it continues to nurture top-tier professionals across diverse fields,” the University said in a statement.

” The ongoing celebrations are set to highlight not only the accomplishments of these graduates but also the institution’s role in shaping the future through education and leadership.”