Makerere University asked to deposit Sh320m in court

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Industrial Court has ordered Makerere University to deposit 10 per cent of a sum of sh3.2 billion owed to the university administrators.

The money is to be deposited to the Court’s bank as security for the due performance of the decree within 21 days from the issue of the order. The order was issued on March 29, 2019, by the acting Registrar of the Industrial Court Sylvia Nabaggala.

Makerere appealed to the Industrial court against KCCA Labour court officer, Hannington Kasagga’s decision that had ordered the university to refund the money to its administrative staff arising from salary discrepancies and creation of parallel salary structures.

Kasagga’s decision stemmed from hearing an application by Mary Nakyewa, Bennet Magara, Joseph Kalema, Thomas William Baguma and George Turyamureeba and 92 others in which they demanded an explanation from the university why the M6 scale salary scale was split in 2017 to create M6.1 and M6.2 salary scales.

During the hearing of the application, the labour officer faulted Makerere for committing illegality and ordered payment of the staff accrued salary arrears.

Makerere, however, challenged the decision of the labour officer citing lack of jurisdiction. Now last week, Industrial Court Registrar directed the institution to deposit 10 per cent of the money into court as an assurance and commitment to pay the funds pending the appeal case.

The order last week was made in presence of Faith Atukunda, who was holding brief for Counsel Muzamiru Kibeedi of Kibeedi & Co Advocates for Makerere University and Peter Mugisha who was also holding brief for Counsel Vincent Mugisha, of Kesiime & Co advocates, the lawyer for the respondents.

The order was given after the registrar agreed with the preliminary application filed by Mary Nakyewa, Benet Magara, George Turyamureeba and 90 others.

