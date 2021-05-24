Makerere graduand found dead

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A former student of Makerere University has been found dead in his room barely a week after his graduation.

The deceased is 27-year-old James Eyangu, the former president of Makerere College of Veterinary Medicine. He graduated on Wednesday in Biomedical Laboratory Technology.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, his lifeless body was found lying in his rented room in Kikumi Kikumi in Makerere, a Kampala city suburb.

According to Police, the deceased’s body is lying at the city mortuary Mulago pending postmortem. Preliminary police findings show that the deceased was last seen alive by one of his neighbours identified as Caroline Akol on Friday.

“Akol told officers that she last saw the deceased on Friday morning at about 8 am when she borrowed a plastic stool from him,” said Owoyesigyire. She also noted after borrowing the stool, she left for the university but on returning home, she found Eyangu’s door closed.

“She thought the deceased had moved out until Sunday night when she experienced a bad smell from the deceased’s room and immediately reported to the custodian of Elite Hostel one Ssesanga Marvin who also reported to Police,” he said. According to Owoyesigyire, when Police opened Eyangu’s door, they found his lifeless body lying on the bed.

Eyangu acted in the ‘more Supu’ MTN Uganda advert making him a darling of many, especially on social media. His close friends in the university indicated that at the time of his death, Eyangu was creating a YouTube channel for distributing his content.