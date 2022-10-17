Makerere celebrates Julius Nyerere

Kampala, Uganda | PATRICIA AKANKWATSA | Makerere University on 14th October paid tribute to Julius Nyerere in a two-day symposium called, “Nyerere at 100”.

Nyerere who was born in 1922 just like Makerere university, would be 100 years old now. He graduated from Makerere in 1947 with a diploma in education.

While speaking at the symposium, Kahinda Otafiire who represented President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni described the former Tanzanian leader as a great alumnus and passionate pan-Africanist.

He said that the ideals of Mwalimu Nyerere inspired and shaped many patriotic revolutions that led to the independence of African nations, especially in East and South Africa.

“Together with Kwame Nkrumah, they formed the beacons of Pan-Africanism that many young and budding leaders looked up to and inspired to emulate,”

Museveni added that Nyerere championed Pan-Africanism which he described as creating a sense of unity, and brotherhood and recognising that true strength.

“Mwalimu Nyerere recognised this and set out to achieve this through his ujamaa pro-socialist movement,”

He also said that he could see that these objectives were deeply rooted in the ideals of Pan-Africanism which helped him as a young leader then to renew his commitment to the actual function of Pan-Africanism.

“It is on this basis that we founded the Julius Nyerere leadership centre at Makerere University as a presidential initiative to establish a platform where the young people could learn from elders,”

The Makerere University council chairperson, Lorna Magara said that Makerere right from its formation in 1922 has been a place synonymous with facilitating individuals to achieve their full potential.

“Our gathering here today is testimony that Mwalimu Nyerere fulfilled his part as a student. He eagerly availed himself of the splendid opportunities of service and advancement that Makerere offered him as well as other students of his time”, she said.