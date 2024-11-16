Makerere allows students with tuition arrears sit end-of-semester exams

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University has approved a temporary measure allowing students with tuition arrears to sit for end-of-semester examinations for the Academic Year 2024/2025.

The decision, announced by Vice-Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe in a letter dated November 14, came in response to a request by Guild President Vicent Lubega Nsamba.

Earlier this month, Nsamba urged the university to revise its policy requiring full tuition payment before exams, proposing that students who have cleared at least 60% of their fees be permitted to sit for examinations.

“However, due to economic hardships that self-sponsored students and parents are going through, it is increasingly becoming hard for students to complete payment of what is required of them by the time they sit for exams even when they have cleared a considerable amount,” read part of Nsamba’s letter dated 1st November 2024.

“This in turn usually creates an academic burden in subsequent semesters when they have to do exams they missed and those of their current semester at the same time. At worst, some opt to drop out,” reads another part of Nsamba’s letter.

Nawangwe said he presented the request to the Council which first decided, that the fees policy remains in place but its review may be commenced by Management, however; students who have paid more than 90% of their fees may be allowed to sit all their examinations and complete the balance in the next semester.

“That for this particular Semester One, Academic Year 2024/2025 students who have paid at least 60% of their fees may be permitted to sit examinations in the ratio of the fees they have paid and completed the balance of the fees for next semester,” reads part of Nawangwe’s response.

The Vice Chancellor however made it clear that any unpaid tuition for the semester would remain a debt on the student’s account, requiring settlement before progressing further.

Makerere University Tuition Policy requires privately sponsored students to pay at least 60% of tuition at the start of each semester and full functional fees at the beginning of the academic year. Students are also expected to pay full tuition before examinations commence.

Tuition fees at Makerere University vary depending on the academic program. The fees range from 900,000 to 2.5 million Shillings with the exclusion of the functional fees, which amount to over 600,000 Shillings.

Tuition challenges are a long-standing issue at Makerere and other higher education institutions in Uganda. Many students face difficulties paying tuition in full, leading to dropouts or delays in completing their studies.

In April 2023, while addressing the Education Committee of Parliament, Professor Nawangwe revealed that Makerere loses a minimum of 1,000 students annually due to financial constraints.

To address this, some students resort to fundraising initiatives within their classes, while others seek financial aid, which is often unsuccessful.

URN