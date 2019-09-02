Mak deploys suspended staff leader, eight months later

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University has redeployed its senior Human Resources Officer Joseph Kalema after nearly nine months of suspension.

Kalema had been accused of committing acts that were prejudicial to the proper performance of the duties of the university and hurting the university image. Together with Bennet Magara, he was suspended by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe on December 21, 2018, who accused them of promoting hooliganism.

He faulted them for mobilizing staff members to pitch camp at the Main Building and escort Ms Ruth Iteu Eyoku, the staff representative to the inaugural council meeting well knowing she had not been invited.

However, the university Appointments Board exonerated them of all the charges in a decision that was taken in May, this year. Although the university appointments board quashed their suspension citing that the university relied on mere allegations, hearsay as well as unsubstantiated facts, and failed to prove the guilt of the respondents, the university had declined to redeploy him for work.

Kalema who is also the General Secretary for the Makerere Administrative Staff Association –MASA was prior to his suspension, a Human Resources officer at the College of Natural Sciences –CONAS. But he was replaced while on suspension.

But a new redeployment schedule issued by Andrew Abunyang, the university Human Resources Director has now placed him in the School of Law and the College of Education and External Studies –CEE.

*****

URN