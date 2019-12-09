Machete wielding thugs raid Nuns’ Convent, steal unspecified money

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Metropolitan Police have launched a hunt for four machete-wielding thugs that raided the convent of the Missionary Sisters of Our Lady of Africa in Bunamwaya, and robbed an unspecified amount of money.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says that the thugs raided the convent at 2 am on Monday and went through the various offices, where they stole cash and two laptops. However, none of the nuns was hurt.

Police personnel from Bunamwaya and Nateete Police Stations visited the crime scene and recorded statements from nuns, who alerted the authorities long after the machete-wielding men left the convent.

The convent, located at Gobi B zone is under the Katwe Policing Division superintended by Kampala South region.

Similar raids on clerics and worship centres have become regular in Kampala and Wakiso districts in recent months. In September, a security guard shot dead a suspected thug later identified as William Otuke, who was breaking into Lubaga Catholic shrine in Rubaga Division Kampala, allegedly, to steal offertory.

Rubaga Catholic shrine contains images and statutes that resonate with the history of Catholicism in Uganda, white fathers and past clergy.

This incident came hardly after another break-in at St Augustine Chapel, Makerere University in which thugs made off with offertories. Fr Josephat Ddungu, the chaplain, released Closed Circuit Television- CCTV footage showing the thug breaking into the chapel on the night of August 12 around midnight and varnishing with an unspecified sum of money.

Fr Ddungu said other items that were stolen from the chapel included a laptop, extension cables, boxes where the offertory for Mother Mary and Radio Maria were being kept. He asked members of the public to help identify the thief.

URN